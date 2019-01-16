Ethan Bamber, Nathan Sowter and Robbie White sign new Middlesex contracts

From the section

Nathan Sowter (right) took 10 wickets in the One-Day Cup in 2018, picking up a further three in the T20 Blast

Ethan Bamber, Nathan Sowter and Robbie White have all signed new long-term contracts with Middlesex.

Bowler Bamber, 20, and wicket-keeper White, 23, both made their Championship debuts last season.

Spinner Sowter, 26, was a regular in white-ball cricket in 2018, taking 13 wickets across both competitions.

"Ethan, Nathan and Robbie will play a big part in helping us to achieve our ambitions in years to come," managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said.

Middlesex have not disclosed the length of the trio's new deals at Lord's.