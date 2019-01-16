England in West Indies: Stuart Broad takes hat-trick in warm-up game

Stuart Broad finished with 4-19 from 10 overs

Warm-up match, Three Ws Oval, Barbados (day two of two): England 317-10: Root 87, Stokes 56, Charles 5-90, C Holder 3-67 CWI President's XI 203-19: Anderson 4-12, Broad 4-19, Root 3-12 Match drawn Scorecard

Stuart Broad took a hat-trick as England's bowlers claimed 19 wickets on the final day of their first warm-up match in the West Indies.

The seamer took the ninth, 10th and 11th wickets against a Cricket West Indies President's XI, with the rules allowing the hosts to continue batting.

Batsman Jermaine Blackwood then fell to give Broad four wickets in five balls.

The two-day game ended in a draw as the hosts closed on 203-19 in reply to England's 317-10 in Barbados.

Captain Joe Root hit 87 and Ben Stokes 56 for England at the Three Ws Oval on Tuesday.

England start another two-day tour game on Thursday before the first Test of the three-match series against West Indies gets under way in Barbados on 23 January.

Fast bowler Olly Stone, who is not playing in the warm-up game, will play no further part in the tour because of a back injury.

Left-arm seamer Sam Curran opened the bowling alongside James Anderson instead of usual partner Broad, with both taking two early wickets to reduce the hosts to 13-4.

Slow left-armer Jack Leach and seamer Chris Woakes struck before off-spinner Moeen Ali claimed two wickets as the President's XI slumped to 110-8.

Broad removed Alzarri Joseph and Bryan Charles with the last two deliveries of his ninth over before trapping Miguel Cummins lbw with the first ball of his 10th on the stroke of tea.

Two balls after the resumption, Blackwood edged to Jonny Bairstow at second slip.

"The most important thing for me was the rhythm of my new, shorter run-up feeling good," said Broad.

"In my second spell I tried to ramp up the intensity, and how I bowled in the afternoon was as good as I've felt in a long time."

Broad has taken two Test hat-tricks, against India in 2011 and 2014.

Anderson returned to claim two more wickets and finish with 4-12 from 11 overs, before Root claimed three wickets with his part-time off-spin.