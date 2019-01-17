Gordon Hollins: ECB name new managing director of county cricket

One of the changes to county cricket in 2020 will be a rise in the number of teams in Division One of the County Championship from eight to 10

Gordon Hollins has been named as the England and Wales Cricket Board's first managing director of county cricket.

Hollins, who was previously chief operating officer, will be responsible for managing the relationship between the ECB and the domestic game.

Significant changes to county cricket, including a new 100-ball competition, will be introduced in 2020.

"I am thrilled to take up this position at an exciting time for the county game," he said.

"There is some excellent work being done by people across the counties and we have a responsibility to help and support them and to ensure that the game continues to grow.

"We can only do that by working in collaboration with our partners - the 38 counties, Cricket Wales and MCC."

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison added: "His appointment to this newly created role is part of ECB's pledge to protect and grow the domestic game and ensure it can be enjoyed for generations to come.

"We will do this through partnership and increased support to the counties through the new strategy."