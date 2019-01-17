England women to travel to India for ODI and T20 series

England defeated India in last year's World T20 semi-finals but lost to Australia in the final

England women will travel to India for three ODIs and three T20 internationals in February and March.

The ODIs will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on 22, 25 and 28 February.

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the T20 games on 4, 7 and 9 March.

The one day internationals are part of the ICC Women's Championship, in which England are currently third, with a victory worth two points.

The top three in the championship qualify directly for the 2021 ICC Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

England will also play a warm-up fixture against BP XI on February 18 in Mumbai.