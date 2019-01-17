Middlesex: Eskinazi, Gubbins, Helm and Holden sign new long-term contracts

Nick Gubbins scored a century in the ECB's North v South series last summer.

Middlesex quartet Stephen Eskinazi, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm and Max Holden have signed new long-term contracts.

The announcement means nine Middlesex players have committed their long-term futures since Stuart Law began work as head coach.

England batsman Dawid Malan extended his deal until 2021 this week, along with fast bowler James Harris.

Managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: "These are players entering the prime of their career."

The county have not disclosed the length of the deals.

England Lions batsman Gubbins, 25, averaged 61.26 when Middlesex won the County Championship in 2016.

He said: "I am absolutely delighted to extend my contract with this great club. It continues to be my dream to play here at Lord's having joined as a 14-year-old."

Eskinazi was the club's leading first-class run scorer last summer, while Holden was third on the list and missed only one Championship game.

Pace bowler Helm has also played for England Lions.

Ethan Bamber, Nathan Sowter and Robbie White also signed new long-term contracts this week.

Fraser said: "I am delighted Stevie, Nick, Tom and Max have signed deals that will see them play for Middlesex for the foreseeable future.

"These are players entering the prime of their career and the fact they will be spending this time playing for Middlesex is something that all our supporters should look forward to.

"They have all shown the ability to perform at the highest level and on the biggest domestic stages.

"I expect each of their careers to continue to develop and that the quartet will provide the backbone of the Middlesex 1st XI for many years to come."