England in West Indies: Mark Wood to replace Olly Stone

Mark Wood has not played Test cricket since May

England have called up Mark Wood to their squad for the three Tests in the West Indies after fellow pace bowler Olly Stone was ruled out.

Uncapped Stone, 25, has a stress fracture of the back and will return home on Friday.

Wood, who was set to be part of the limited-overs matches in the Caribbean, is expected to arrive over the weekend.

The 29-year-old played the most recent of his 12 Tests in the defeat by Pakistan at Lord's in May.

Wood has taken 30 wickets at an average of 41.73 in a career that has been plagued by injuries.

The first Test in Barbados begins on Wednesday.