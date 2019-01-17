BBL match abandoned after power failure at Gabba

Sydney Thunder captain Shane Watson (right) hit eight fours and six sixes in his 62-ball 100

Big Bash League, Gabba Sydney Thunder 186-4 (20 overs): Watson 100, Cutting 2-41 Brisbane Heat 10-2 (3 overs) Match abandoned because of power failure Scorecard

Thursday's Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder was abandoned after a power failure at the Gabba.

Two floodlights and a number of overhead lights in one half of the ground stopped working, with Heat 10-2 in reply to Thunder's 186-4.

It later emerged problems had affected the entire east Brisbane area.

The Gabba is due to host a day-night Test between Australia and Sri Lanka starting on 24 January.

Brisbane and Sydney were awarded one point apiece following the abandonment shortly after 21:00 local time.

Thunder coach Shane Bond said his side offered to continue the match with only spinners bowling, but umpires Shawn Craig and Donovan Koch and match referee Daryl Harper said conditions were not suitable.

Thunder skipper Shane Watson, 37, the former Australia all-rounder, made 100 from 62 balls after choosing to bat first.

Thunder are third in the table, three points behind leaders Hobart Hurricanes, with Heat sixth.

The top four teams qualify for the semi-finals on 14 and 15 February.