England in West Indies: Jonny Bairstow hits 98 in warm-up

Jonny Bairstow has scored six centuries in 60 Tests

Tour match, Cave Hill, Barbados England 379-10 (86.4 overs): Bairstow 98, Burns 68, Reifer 3-39 CWI President's XI: Yet to bat Scorecard

Jonny Bairstow scored 98 from 112 balls as England compiled 379-10 on day one of their final warm-up match before the Test series in the West Indies.

Bairstow, who made four in the opening tour game, hit 10 fours and two sixes batting at three against a Cricket West Indies President's XI in Barbados.

He shared 118 with Rory Burns, who scored 68, while Adil Rashid made 48.

The rules of the 12-a-side game allow teams to continue batting after the fall of the 10th wicket.

The match ends on Friday and the first Test at the Kensington Oval in Barbados begins on 23 January.

Captain Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali and Keaton Jennings failed to reach doubles figures as England slipped to 228-6, but Sam Curran and Chris Woakes, who made 47 and 43 respectively added useful lower-order runs along with Rashid.

England elected not to use all-rounder Ben Stokes with the bat and will give their bowlers a day's preparation on Friday.

Bairstow made a century on his return from injury in the final Test in Sri Lanka in November and is set to continue at number three in the three-Test series against West Indies.

"I've batted in a lot of positions in the last few years," he said.

"I'd still have my head in a load of books if I thought too much about the stats for every position, but for me it's a case of trying to adapt again to a different role in the side."