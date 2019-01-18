Australia v India: MS Dhoni half-century guides tourists to ODI series win

MS Dhoni scored his 70th one-day half century to guide India to a 2-1 series win in Australia

Third one-day international, Melbourne Cricket Ground: Australia 230 (48.4 overs): Hanscomb 58 Chahal 6-42 India 243-3 (49.2 overs): Dhoni 87* Jadhav 61* India won by seven wickets Scorecard

MS Dhoni scored a third successive half century to guide India to a seven-wicket win against Australia and clinch the one-day international series 2-1.

Dhoni, who was dropped first ball, hit an unbeaten 87 and Kedar Jadhav was 61 not out in a 121-run fourth-wicket partnership as the tourists won in Melbourne with four balls remaining.

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 6-42 as Australia were all out for 230.

The one-day success follows India's first Test series win in Australia.

However, the Australians wasted several opportunities to avenge that defeat in the longer form of the game.

Captain Virat Kohli, who went on to score 46, was dropped by Peter Handscomb at slip on 10, while Glenn Maxwell dropped a straightforward chance at point to remove Dhoni first ball, while both should have also been run out early in their partnership.

Dhoni was also dropped in the 48th over by captain Aaron Finch with India needing 27 runs from the final 18 deliveries, but the 37-year-old former India skipper never looked flustered as he and Jadhav saw the tourists home.

The Indians had also exploited the slow-paced pitch in Australia's innings and set the tone early by putting pressure on the Australian openers and restricting their scoring.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continued to torment Finch, dismissing the Australian skipper for the third time in the series, before also claiming the wicket of Alex Carey to reduce the hosts to 27-2.

Usman Khawaja (34) and Shaun Marsh (39) steadied the innings with a 73-run partnership, but both fell in the same over to Chahal, who made a decisive impact in his first match of the series.

Handscomb top-scored with 58 but became Chahal's fifth wicket, caught in the deep, with the score on 219-8 and Australia's innings petered out.