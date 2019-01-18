England in West Indies: Chris Woakes takes 3-31 in warm-up match

Woakes has taken 72 Test wickets in his 26 matches to date

Tour match, Cave Hill, Barbados England 379-10: Bairstow 98, Burns 68 CWI President's XI 233-11: Ambris 94, Woakes 3-31

Chris Woakes claimed 3-31 as England took 11 wickets on the final day of their warm-up match against a Cricket West Indies President's XI in Barbados.

Stuart Broad, who took a hat-trick in the first warm-up game, struck with the day's first ball before Woakes took his wickets in the afternoon session.

In the 12-a-side match, teams could bat on after the fall of the 10th wicket - and the hosts reached 233-11.

The first Test against the West Indies begins in Barbados on Wednesday.

After Jonny Bairstow hit 98 in England's 379-10 on the first day, the tourists focused on their bowlers on day two.

Woakes dismissed the President's XI top-scorer Sunil Ambris (94) in the 48th over and struck again in his next over before the match was brought to an end 80 minutes prior to the scheduled close.

"You try and get as much out of these games as you can and I think we have done everything we can to get ready," said Warwickshire all-rounder Woakes, who was an unused member of the tour squad that won 3-0 in Sri Lanka last winter.

"It's always important to get out in the middle. It's good for bowlers to get some time in their legs, and batters learn how to build an innings again after a break.

"As a seamer in Sri Lanka, it was hard to get into the team. When a side is winning and with conditions as they were, you can't really see a way in for yourself but here with the ball moving around you're a bit more upbeat on your chances of playing."

Broad claimed 2-33 to add to his 4-19 from the first match - and each of the other five bowlers used took a wicket apiece.