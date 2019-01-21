County Championship: Somerset all-rounder Ben Green signs new deal

Ben Green signed his first professional contract in 2016

Somerset all-rounder Ben Green has signed a contract extension to stay with the county until 2021.

The 21-year-old has played just six first-team games in all formats but the club expect him to become a "key part of the team".

Green made his first-class and 50-over debuts last summer having played his sole T20 Blast game so far in 2016.

"I'm incredibly excited to have signed a contract extension at such an amazing club," he said.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully being part of the team's success over the next three years. It's an exciting time for both the club and I."

Devon-born Green, whose previous contract was due to expire this year, has played for England at under-19 level.

Director of cricket Andy Hurry said. "We are delighted with the progress that Ben showed throughout 2018.

"We're really looking forward to seeing him develop even further and becoming a key part of the team across all formats over the coming seasons."