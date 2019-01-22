Calum MacLeod: Scotland batsman named ICC Associate Player of the Year for 2018

MacLeod led Scotland to an historic 6-run win over England with an innings of 140 not out

Scotland batsman Calum MacLeod has been named the International Cricket Council's associate player of the year for 2018.

The award is for the best player from a non-test playing nation.

MacLeod, 30, hit 140 not out to inspire Scotland to a shock one-day victory over England in June for the first time in their history.

He also struck an unbeaten 157 against Afghanistan in World Cup qualifying.

Scotland were denied a place at this summer's tournament in England when rain stopped their match against West Indies in March.

MacLeod's performances earned him a Derbyshire contract for the T20 Blast and he was drafted for the Afghanistan Premier League.

"It's a huge honour. It has been a really special year for me personally," said McLeod, who was runner-up for the same award in 2014.

"I thank the ICC, Cricket Scotland, my team-mates and all the fans for making it a year I won't forget."