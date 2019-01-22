Warwickshire: Bears to play County Championship home game at Worcester

New Road first staged County Championship cricket in 1899

Warwickshire are to play their County Championship home fixture against Essex in July at New Road - the home of neighbouring rivals Worcestershire.

The staging of the ICC World Cup during June and July meant that the Bears would have to play at least one Championship game away from Edgbaston.

And instead of using an out-ground, they have chosen to go to Worcester.

"We know that New Road is always a very popular venue for cricket fans," said chief executive Neil Snowball.

More to follow.