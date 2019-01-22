James Vince: Hampshire captain signs new four-year deal

James Vince is currently playing for Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash competition

Hampshire captain James Vince has signed a new four-year contract to keep him with the club until the end of the 2022 season.

The 27-year-old England batsman has made 347 appearances across all formats since making his debut in 2009.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract and look forward to all the challenges that lie ahead," he said.

"We have a great set-up and fantastic facilities here and I'm very proud to be able to call Hampshire my home."

Vince led Hampshire to victory in last summer's One-Day Cup final at Lord's, and was also a member of the team which won the Twenty20 Cup in 2010 and did the T20 and CB40 double two years later.

The right-hander also had a fine County Championship campaign in 2018, scoring 962 runs including three centuries, and has played 13 Tests and 13 times in the shorter forms of the international game.

"A lot has happened to James over the last couple of years and he has shown maturity in the way he has handled the ups and downs that come with the game," director of cricket Giles White said.

"He's tasted international cricket and experienced leading a young Hampshire side to success in a Lord's final."