Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul bans lifted by BCCI

Rahul and Pandya were sent home from India's tour of Australia

India's cricket board has lifted the suspensions of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul with immediate effect.

The pair were suspended and sent home from their country's tour of Australia after comments about women on a television show.

But the BCCI says the bans have been "lifted pending appointment and adjudication of the allegations" against the pair.

Both players had apologised to the BCCI following the controversy.

All-rounder Pandya could now join up with India squad for their limited overs series in New Zealand, while batsman Rahul might play in either domestic cricket or for India A in an ongoing home series against England Lions.

The pair's suspension was imposed after their appearance on popular celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, which is hosted by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

The chat show is in its sixth season and this was the first time cricketers have appeared on the sofa.

Pandya spoke about "hook-ups" with several women and said he liked to observe women at bars or nightclubs.

He boasted on the show about being open with his parents about the liaisons, however Rahul, who is yet to address the controversy, was more reserved with his comments.

Writing on social media, Pandya recently said: "I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

India captain Virat Kohli called the comments "inappropriate" prior to their suspension on 11 January.