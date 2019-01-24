Boyd Rankin: Former England bowler confirms Warwickshire exit

Boyd Rankin hopes to play in Ireland's Test against England at Lord's in July

Former England fast bowler Boyd Rankin has confirmed his departure from Warwickshire after more than a decade.

The 34-year-old has signed a central contract with Ireland and is set to feature in their first Test against England in July.

Rankin played in one Test, seven one-day internationals and two T20s for England in 2013 and 2014.

But he pledged his allegiance to Ireland in 2015, having played for them from 2007-2012.

He took Ireland's first Test wicket in the country's inaugural Test appearance against Pakistan last summer and will now focus full-time on Ireland.

He joined Warwickshire from Derbyshire in 2008.

"I have absolutely loved it," he said. "I have been really lucky to spend 15 years in county cricket and 11 at Warwickshire.

"It was with the Bears that my career really took off. When I came to England I was all over the place.

"I was unfit and didn't really understand what was needed to be a professional cricketer.

"Mike Hendrick, at Derbyshire, got me moving in the right direction and then I joined the Bears and I owe the bowling coaches I worked with there so much.

"It has been brilliant to play on the world stage for 10 years and they take a lot of credit for that.

"I would never have dreamed that I would play for England in all formats."