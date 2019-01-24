England in West Indies: Tourists bowled out for 77

Kemar Roach took 5-4 in 27 balls during a sensational spell

First Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day two) West Indies 289: Hetmyer 81, Anderson 5-46, Stokes 4-59 England 77: Roach 5-17, Holder 2-15, Joseph 2-20 Scorecard

England were bowled out for only 77 as an inspired West Indies seized control of the first Test in Barbados.

Kemar Roach claimed 5-17, Jason Holder 2-15 and Alzarri Joseph 2-20 to dismiss the tourists in just 30.2 overs.

Keaton Jennings top-scored with 17 in the lowest total in Test history at a raucous Kensington Oval.

West Indies, who led by 212 on first innings after being dismissed for 289 before lunch, chose not to enforce the follow-on.

Just how bad was it?

England's collapse came 10 months after they were skittled for 58 by New Zealand in Auckland.

They have twice been bowled out for less in the Caribbean - they managed a meagre 46 in Trinidad in 1994 and 51 in Jamaica in 2009.

Yet the manner in which they folded against a side who sit above only Bangladesh and Zimbabwe in the International Cricket Council rankings was worrying in the extreme.

It was another graphic example of a trait which has undermined England's cricket over the past two years.

Arguably more importantly, they appear no closer to solving their batting problems with only two more five-day Tests to play before the Ashes against Australia in August.