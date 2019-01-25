Women's Big Bash League final: Sydney Sixers go for hat-trick of titles against Brisbane Heat

Perry hit a century for the Sixers against Brisbane Heat when the sides met in December

Women's Big Bash League final: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat Venue: Drummoyne Oval, Sydney Date: Saturday 26 January Start time: 23:10 GMT (Fri 25 Jan) Coverage: Ball-by-ball commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website & app (coverage starts 23:00)

Sydney Sixers will be favourites to clinch their third successive Women's Big Bash League title when they face Brisbane Heat in Saturday's final.

Australia international stars Alyssa Healy and Ellyse Perry spearhead a powerful Sixers line-up as the fourth edition of the Twenty20 tournament concludes at Sydney's Drummoyne Oval.

Meanwhile, the Heat are appearing in the WBBL final for the first time.

There is commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra from 23:00 GMT on Friday.

Both semi-finals went to the last ball last weekend, as the Heat beat Sydney Thunder - while the Sixers tied with Melbourne Renegades and triumphed in a super over.

Sydney Sixers (from): Alyssa Healy (wk), Ellyse Perry (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Erin Burns, Sara McGlashan, Dane Van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Lauren Smith, Sarah Aley, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Cheatle, Jodie Hicks, Carly Leeson.

Brisbane Heat (from): Beth Mooney (wk), Grace Harris, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Kirby Short (capt), Jess Jonassen, Josie Dooley, Laura Harris, Laura Wolvaardt, Delissa Kimmince, Jemma Barsby, Haidee Birkett, Sune Luus, Georgia Prestwidge.