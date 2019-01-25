Danielle Hazell: England off-spinner retires from international cricket

England spinner Danielle Hazell played in three Tests, 53 ODIs and 85 Twenty20 internationals

England off-spinner Danielle Hazell has retired from international cricket.

She took 146 wickets in 141 England appearances across all formats, playing in two Ashes-winning sides and the victorious 2017 World Cup squad, though she did not play in the final.

The 30-year-old says her "body is telling her to move on", after nearly a decade playing at the highest level.

"I feel 100% happy with my decision to move on from playing international cricket," Hazell explained.

"Playing international cricket for nine years can have an effect on you both mentally and physically.

"I owe a lot to the game and I would now love to give some of my time and energy back into the sport.

"There have been some amazing highlights - some really special moments - but the memory that stands out the most to me is the back-to-back Ashes victories across 2013 and 2014."

Before making her debut, Durham-born Hazell was also in the England squad which won the inaugural Women's World Twenty20 on home soil in the summer of 2009.

England coach Mark Robinson said: "Dani can justifiably be really proud of her international career. She has been one of the best off-spinners in the world but it won't only be her cricketing ability that we'll miss - we'll miss her leadership qualities and her character.

"We all wish her all the best as she enters the next chapter of her life."

Hazell, who twice stood in as England captain because of injuries and was at one time the highest-ranked female T20 bowler in the world, has also featured for Yorkshire Diamonds and Lancashire Thunder in the Super League, and for Melbourne Stars and Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Women's Big Bash League.

Current England captain Heather Knight was among those to pay tribute to Hazell's career