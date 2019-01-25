Surrey: England batsmen Pope and Stoneman among seven to sign new deals

Ollie Pope scored 986 runs at an average of 70.43 as Surrey won the 2018 County Championship

England batsmen Ollie Pope and Mark Stoneman are among seven players to sign new contracts with Surrey.

Scott Borthwick, who played one Test in 2014, has also extended his deal along with Will Jacks, Ryan Patel, Conor McKerr and Amar Virdi.

Pope and Jacks have signed until 2022 with Patel, Borthwick, McKerr, Stoneman and Virdi agreeing deals until 2021.

Director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "It's crucial we keep our highly talented group of players together."

Stewart said the contracts would enabled Surrey "to build on last year's Championship success".

Pope, 21, played two Tests for England against India last summer, averaging 18, while 31-year-old former Durham opener Stoneman has made 11 Test appearances, the last against Pakistan in May 2018.

Veterans Gareth Batty and Arun Harinath, who have played 400 Surrey matches between them, signed new deals at the end of the 2018 season to keep them at the Oval this summer, with former England spinner and ex-Surrey captain Batty made a player-coach.