Northamptonshire: Rob Newton signs new two-year deal at Wantage Road

Rob Newton has made 63 appearances in limited-overs cricket for Northants and played 87 Championship games

Northamptonshire batsman Rob Newton has signed a new two-year contract.

The 29-year-old, who made his County Championship debut for Northants in 2010, is now contracted to at least the end of the 2020 season.

He follows the lead of Alex Wakely and Nathan Buck by becoming the third player to sign a new deal this winter.

"Rob is a talented player who has been at the County Ground a long time. It is easy to forget that he is still under 30," said head coach David Ripley.

"He has a lot of cricket still ahead of him in his career. He's both settled and ambitious, which is a good combination to have, and we're really happy that he has signed a new contract with us."

Newton has scored 5,161 first-class runs at an average of 36.60, including 13 centuries, capped by his career-best 202 not out against Leicestershire at Wantage Road in 2016. But he had an indifferent season in 2018, after being hampered by a calf injury.

"I had a frustrating 2018 and want to prove myself again in 2019," he said. "I'm thankful to Rips for giving me the opportunity to stay at the County Ground. We've had a lot of good times here and I'm confident that we've got an exciting season ahead of us."