England in West Indies: Jason Holder & Shane Dowrich dominate tourists

West Indies captain Jason Holder hit an unbeaten 202 off 229 balls, including eight sixes

First Test, Kensington Oval, Barbados (day three) West Indies 289 (Hetmyer 81, Anderson 5-46) & 415-6 dec (Holder 202*, Dowrich 116*) England 77 (Roach 5-17) & 56-0 England target: 628 Scorecard

West Indies captain Jason Holder hit a sublime double century and Shane Dowrich made a fine hundred to dominate England on day three of the first Test in Barbados.

They added an unbroken 295 as England failed take a wicket, with Holder 202 not out and Dowrich unbeaten on 116.

Holder declared on 415-6 immediately after passing 200 to set the tourists a nominal 628 to win.

England openers Rory Burns and Keaton Jennings held firm to reach 56-0.

But England stand next to no chance of batting two full days to force a draw, despite the Kensington Oval pitch having flattened out compared to a remarkable day two on which 18 wickets fell.

Instead, the impressive West Indies need 10 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-Test series.

Holder and Dowrich dominate woeful England

West Indies were already almost certain of victory when they resumed on 127-6, leading by 339, but Dowrich and Holder ensured total domination, ruthlessly keeping England out in the field for 67.1 demoralising overs.

Holder batted with calculated aggression, smashing spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid for massive sixes down the ground and lofting anything short from England's weary pace bowlers over mid-wicket.

Fittingly, he brought up his third Test century off just 99 balls with a mighty six off Rashid but had no intention of declaring at that point, clearly revelling in the finest performance of his career on his home ground.

In contrast, Dowrich played straight with impressive discipline - his innings a mix of careful accumulation and several sumptuous punches down the ground for four.

With so much time remaining to bowl England out again, Holder could afford to keep the onslaught going, passing 150 as he helped guide his great friend Dowrich to a century of his own shortly after tea.

Holder's appetite for carnage was undimmed and he blasted his way to a double century off 229 balls, with 23 fours and eight sixes, ripping off his helmet in ecstasy while simultaneously telling England their torturous day in the field was finally over.

More to follow.