Australia v Sri Lanka: Pat Cummins takes 6-23 in three-day innings victory

Pat Cummins celebrates a wicket with his team-mates in Brisbane

First Test, Brisbane (day three): Australia 323: Head 84, Lakmal 5-75 Sri Lanka 144 & 139-9 (all out): Thirimanne 32, Cummins 6-23 Australia won by an innings and 40 runs Scorecard

Fast bowler Pat Cummins took a career-best 6-23 as he tore through Sri Lanka to hand Australia an innings victory inside three days in the first Test.

The tourists, bowled out for 144 in their first innings, only reached 139 second time around in Brisbane.

It gave 25-year-old Cummins match figures of 10-62, his maiden 10-wicket match haul in first-class cricket.

Fellow seamer Jhye Richardson took 2-19 to add to his 3-26 from the first innings on his Test debut.

Sri Lanka started day three on 17-1, needing 162 more just to make Australia bat again after the hosts were bowled out for 323 on day two.

Captain Dinesh Chandimal fell to Cummins off the eighth ball of the day as the right-armer, plagued by injuries for much of his early international career, removed all of Sri Lanka's top five batsmen.

Kusal Mendis and Roshen Silva also departed for single figures while opener Lahiru Thirimanne's 32 proved to be their highest score of the innings.

Cummins later returned to have Dilruwan Perera spectacularly caught by Kurtis Patterson, one of the Aussie debutant's four catches in the match.

With Lahiru Kumara unable to bat because of a hamstring strain, the innings ended inside 51 overs when Suranga Lakmal was stumped off Nathan Lyon, handing Australia victory by an innings and 40 runs - and a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Kumara has already been ruled out of the second Test, which begins in Canberra on Thursday, and could be doubtful for their two-Test series in South Africa in mid-February.