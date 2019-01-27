England in West Indies: Trevor Bayliss says tourists must be 'tougher'

Moeen Ali edges tamely to second slip to fall for a pair

England must become "tougher" if they are to avoid the collapses that cost them the first Test against West Indies, says coach Trevor Bayliss.

The tourists were bowled out for 77 in the first innings and lost their last six wickets for 31 runs in the 381-run defeat in Barbados on Saturday.

England were criticised for a lack of competitive games before the series.

But Bayliss told BBC Sport: "It's more of a mental thing. We've got to say, 'we're not giving our wicket away'."

Part-time off-spinner Roston Chase took 8-60 as England were bowled out for 246 on the fourth evening.

A succession of batsmen fell to loose strokes on a reliable surface at the Kensington Oval, against a bowler whose 42 Test wickets before the match came at a cost of 47 apiece.

Collapses have undermined England's batting, particularly at the top order, for the past two years, and their first-innings capitulation came only 10 months after they were bowled out for 58 by New Zealand in Auckland.

"We've got some homework to do," said Bayliss, who will step down after four years in charge following the Ashes against Australia in September.

England have responded to their two most recent defeats by winning the next match.

Having lost to Pakistan by nine wickets at Lord's in May 2018, they won at Trent Bridge by an innings; and followed up a 203-run loss against India at Trent Bridge in August with a 60-run victory at Southampton.

"Every time we've played like this the guys have come out and played pretty well in the next game," said Bayliss.

"They're hurting; they know they haven't played well. That'll kick them into gear, or it should do."

The second Test of the three-match series in Antigua starts on Thursday.