Karen Rothery: Leicestershire appoint new chief executive to replace Wasim Khan

Leicestershire have appointed Karen Rothery as their new chief executive.

Rothery has previously worked across a number of sports and spent two and a half years as England Netball's commercial director.

She will join the county in April, with Roy Bent filling the position in an interim role until then.

"Karen was the outstanding applicant with proven leadership and experience," chairman Paul Haywood told the club website.

Rothery's predecessor Wasim Khan has left the county after four years to become managing director of the Pakistan Cricket Board.