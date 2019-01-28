Stirling named Irish T20 skipper for Oman and Afghanistan series

Paul Stirling made his senior international debut for Ireland in 2008

Paul Stirling will lead Ireland in T20 games in the upcoming Oman and Afghanistan series in the absence of Gary Wilson.

Wilson will miss the tour after being diagnosed with a condition which impacts his vision, although he is expected to make a full recovery.

"It's a privilege to captain the side in Gary's absence - I'll relish the challenge," said 28-year-old Stirling.

Ireland play five matches in Oman and nine in Afghanistan.

"Having started off in this side as a young player in 2008, the influence of senior players like Trent Johnston, Kyle McCallan, Andrew White and Ed Joyce were huge in developing the cricketer and the person," added Stirling, who is playing in the Bangladesh Premier League.

"Myself, along with the other senior players and management in this squad, will look to create an environment where players coming through who are hungry for success can flourish both on and off the field.

"It is a big year ahead for us with the T20 World Cup Qualifiers coming up in October, so the importance is growing with each game we play."

New faces in the T20 squad include Wolves quartet Harry Tector, opener James McCollum, spinner James Cameron-Dow and 27-year old Shane Getkate.

They will be joined by wicketkeeper-batsman Lorcan Tucker and 19-year old Josh Little, who have both appeared in four T20Is.

The tour concludes with a Test against Afghanistan in India on 15-19 March, which will be Ireland's first overseas five-day game.

Ireland squads

Oman Quadrangular - T20 Tournament Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - T20 Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - ODI Squad

William Porterfield (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - Test Squad

William Porterfield (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Quadrangular tournament in Oman 9 February: Ireland v Oman Development XI T20 10 February: Ireland v Oman Development XI T20 13 February: Ireland v Oman T20 International 15 February: Ireland v Scotland T20 International 17 February: Ireland v Netherlands T20 International