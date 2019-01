Women's T20 World Cup 2020

Group A: Australia, New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Qualifier 1* Group B: England, West Indies, South Africa, Pakistan, Qualifier 2* *qualifiers to be determined by a qualifying tournament, held later in 2019

February

15-20 Warm-up games, Adelaide & Brisbane

21 Australia v India, Sydney (Showground)

22 West Indies v Qualifier 2, Perth (Waca)

22 New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Perth (Waca)

23 England v South Africa, Perth (Waca)

24 Australia v Sri Lanka, Perth (Waca)

24 India v Qualifier 1, Perth (Waca)

26 England v Qualifier 2, Canberra

26 West Indies v Pakistan, Canberra

27 India v New Zealand, Melbourne (Junction Oval)

27 Australia v Qualifier 1, Canberra

28 South Africa v Qualifier 2, Canberra

28 England v Pakistan, Canberra

29 India v Sri Lanka, Melbourne (Junction Oval)

29 South Africa v Pakistan, Sydney (Showground)

March

1 South Africa v Pakistan, Sydney (Showground)

1 England v West Indies, Sydney (Showground)

2 Sri Lanka v Qualifier 1, Melbourne (Junction Oval)

2 Australia v New Zealand, Melbourne (Junction Oval)

3 Pakistan v Qualifier 2, Sydney (Showground)

3 West Indies v South Africa, Sydney (Showground)

5 First semi-final, Sydney (SCG)

5 Second semi-final, Sydney (SCG)

8 Final, Melbourne (MCG)

