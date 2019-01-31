England in West Indies: Tourists bowled out for 187 in second Test

England captain Joe Root got an unplayable delivery from Alzarri Joseph and was caught off his glove

Second Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day one) England 187: Moeen 60, Bairstow 52, Roach 4-30 West Indies 30-0 West Indies trail by 157 runs Scorecard

England collapsed once again on day one of the second Test against West Indies in Antigua.

The tourists, who were bowled out for 77 in the first Test, fell to 93-6, despite Jonny Bairstow hitting 52.

Moeen Ali struck an entertaining 60 and Ben Foakes made 35, but England lost their last four wickets for nine runs to be dismissed for 187 on a testing pitch offering uneven bounce.

The hosts reached 30-0 at the close, trailing by 157.

West Indies openers Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell showed superb discipline in batting out 21 overs and will resume on 11 and 16 respectively.

England did not bowl badly, if slightly short, but will need early wickets on day two if they are to swing the match this way and avoid a series defeat with West Indies leading the three-Test series 1-0.

England collapse yet again

Having also collapsed from 215-4 to 246 all out in the second innings of the first Test in Barbados, England were duly put in to bat by West Indies captain Jason Holder on a very green pitch.

In difficult conditions for batting, new opening pair Rory Burns and debutant Joe Denly - replacing Keaton Jennings - both played and missed with expansive drives before falling early on.

Burns edged a fine delivery from Kemar Roach that angled in and nipped away to fall for four and Denly, who narrowly survived an lbw shout on nought, was caught behind as he attempted to cut a short, wide ball from Alzarri Joseph.

There was little captain Joe Root could do about his dismissal as Joseph got one to rear sharply off a length and loop off the glove, with John Campbell parrying over his head at third slip and Shai Hope taking a diving catch running round from gully.

Jos Buttler walked down the pitch trying to negate the uneven bounce but nicked a ball he could have left, and Ben Stokes was undone by Shannon Gabriel moving the ball away from round the wicket to edge behind, shortly after exchanging words with the fast bowler.

Although Bairstow, Moeen and Foakes ensured England avoided the humiliation of that first innings in Barbados, this was another worrying batting performance, especially in contrast to the assuredness of Brathwaite and Campbell on the same pitch.

More to follow.