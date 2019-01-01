Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 - warm-up fixtures
Click here for the full fixtures from the tournament proper
May
24 Pakistan v Afghanistan, Bristol
24 Sri Lanka v South Africa, Cardiff
25 England v Australia, Southampton
25 India v New Zealand, The Oval
26 South Africa v West Indies, Bristol
26 Pakistan v Bangladesh, Cardiff
27 Australia v Sri Lanka, Southampton
27 England v Afghanistan, The Oval
28 West Indies v New Zealand, Bristol
28 Bangladesh v India, Cardiff
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made