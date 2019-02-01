Australia release Will Pucovski from squad for mental health reasons

Pucovski made his first-class debut for Victoria in February 2017

Australia have released batsman Will Pucovski from their Test squad so he can "continue managing his wellbeing".

Pucovski, 20, earned his first call-up for the home series against Sri Lanka after returning from an "indefinite break" from cricket for treatment on a mental health-related illness.

"He reported some challenges over the past few days," said Cricket Australia doctor Richard Saw.

"The best thing for Will's welfare is for him to return home to Melbourne."

Saw added: "Will has been proactive in this process and, while he has made significant progress, he feels this is the best course of action to get ready to play cricket for Victoria."

Pucovski scored 243 for his state side Victoria - his second first-class hundred - against Western Australia in a Sheffield Shield game in October.

Shortly afterwards, he took his "indefinite break" before returning in December and, following his Test call-up in January, said he felt as good as he had done in a "really long time".

He was not picked for the first Test, which Australia won, or the second, which is under way in Canberra.

"He worked closely with members of his family, Cricket Australia medical staff and Cricket Victoria to reach his decision," added Saw.

"Will's decision to speak up and continue to ask for assistance in managing his ongoing mental health is extremely positive."

In the second Test, Australia reached 384-4 at the end of the first day at the Manuka Oval.

Opener Joe Burns was unbeaten on 172 as he became the first Australian batsman to make a century since October, while Travis Head made 161.