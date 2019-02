Ryan Davies joined Durham from Somerset

Durham batsman Ryan Davies has opted to leave the club for personal reasons.

The 22-year-old joined from Somerset last season, signing a two-year contract in May 2018.

The former England Under-19 international went on to make three first-class appearances for Durham and was a regular in their T20 Blast side.

A club statement said: "We extend our best wishes to him and [for] his cricketing future."