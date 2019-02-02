England in West Indies: Dismal tourists collapse again as hosts wrap up series win

West Indies captain Jason Holder bowled superbly in claiming 4-43

Second Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua (day three) England 187 (Moeen 60, Bairstow 52, Roach 4-30) & 132 (Holder 4-43, Roach 4-52) West Indies 306 (Bravo 50) & 17-0 West Indies win by 10 wickets Scorecard

England collapsed in dismal fashion yet again to lose the second Test by 10 wickets as West Indies sealed the series with a match to spare.

After West Indies were bowled out for 306, a lead of 119, the tourists slipped from 35-0 to 132 all out, with Kemar Roach and Jason Holder taking four wickets each in Antigua.

Needing just 14, John Campbell hit a six to wrap up an emphatic victory.

West Indies have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

It is their first Test series win over England since 2009 and their first victory at home against a side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012.

Holder's impressive side have a chance to secure a whitewash when the third Test in St Lucia begins on Saturday, 9 February.

Woeful England fail to learn

This England side is not blessed with prodigious Test-match batsmen - only captain Joe Root and Ben Foakes average more than 40 and the latter has played just five matches.

But neither is West Indies and yet the hosts were able to adapt their game to eke out a vital lead on a challenging pitch, epitomised by Darren Bravo's defiant 50 off 216 balls.

Bravo batted for 342 minutes - the third slowest fifty in Test history by time. England's second innings lasted 270 minutes, the tourists having failed to learn from both their previous collapses in this series and the approach of their determined hosts.

Rory Burns cut a ball that was too close to him straight to third slip for 16 and fellow opener Joe Denly - who was dropped on nought - was bowled for 17, leaving a delivery from Alzarri Joseph to end a nervy innings full of ill-advised shots.

Jonny Bairstow made 14 before he was bowled through the gate trying to drive Holder down the ground. The Yorkshireman has now been bowled in nine of his last 18 innings and 29 times this decade - the most of any batsmen in Tests.

In total, four England batsmen were bowled - Ben Stokes dragging on when playing too far away from his body at a fairly straight ball and Moeen Ali missing an attempted drive down the ground off a very full delivery, both off Roach.

Of the recognised batsmen, only Root, Foakes and perhaps Jos Buttler were undone by fine deliveries, the rest were down to poor decision-making.

Holder leads superb side in fine style

England had the better of the morning session, bowling well to take the last four West Indies for only 34 further runs before Burns and Denly battled through to lunch.

With opening bowlers Shannon Gabriel and Roach dropping too short, Holder brought himself into the attack and struck with his first ball to remove Burns before dismissing Bairstow shortly after.

Joseph bowled beautifully in tandem with Holder, claiming 2-12 in a splendid seven-over spell, made all the more powerful given the 22-year-old was playing after his mother Sharon died in the early hours of Saturday.

Touching 90mph and finding sharp bounce, he knocked over Denly and had Root caught behind after Holder's shrewd decision to call for a review, despite Joseph thinking it had only hit Root's hip and not the glove as well.

Holder proved adept at using DRS again to help a revitalised Roach dismiss Foakes lbw for 13 - a fierce ball that ducked in appearing to be sliding down in real time but shown on ball-tracking to be hitting leg stump full on.

Roach then trapped Stuart Broad dead in front and Holder had last man James Anderson caught by a diving Joseph at mid-on before raising his arms and yelling in celebration.

Holder afterwards dedicated the victory to Joseph and his family, a unified, spirited West Indies hoping this stunning series win is the start of a welcome resurgence.

'England have a lot of uncertainty still' - reaction

Man of the match Kemar Roach, who took 4-30 and 4-52: "It's a special award.

"A series win at home against England, the third best team in the world, is fantastic. I'm proud of the guys. This is a fantastic win."

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "This West Indies team is full of character. Their resistance, the bravery, the stubbornness, the discipline to play for 131 overs compared to the way England went about their business.

"You couldn't blame the pitch for many of England's dismissals.

"Jonny Bairstow's shot today is going to leave a huge question mark about his position at number three - I'm not picking on him but I'm making the point there's a lot of uncertainty still."

Former England spinner Robert Croft on The Cricket Social: "England have been poor by their standards. They haven't batted well. Their techniques and application have been questioned.

"They've always looked a seamer light and they haven't bowled well enough as group.

"They're going to be leaving the Caribbean with a lot more questions than when they entered."