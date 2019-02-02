England in West Indies: Jason Holder dedicates win to Alzarri Joseph after mother's death

Both the West Indies and England teams wore black armbands on the third day in Antigua

Captain Jason Holder dedicated West Indies' series win over England to Alzarri Joseph after his mother died before the third day's play in the second Test.

Fast bowler Joseph, 22, took 2-12 as the hosts thrashed England by 10 wickets with two days to spare Antigua.

"It took a lot of heart for him to be on the field today," said Holder.

"I know he wanted to do something special for his mum, and credit to him for that."

Holder gave Joseph the option of not playing after mother Sharon died of a brain tumour on Saturday.

Both sides wore black armbands and Joseph came out to bat in West Indies' first innings to a standing ovation from the crowd.

He later dismissed Joe Denly and Joe Root in a fine spell.

"When we came together in the huddle we just wanted to do it for him," said Holder, who took 4-43.

"He wanted to play and I couldn't deprive him of the opportunity.

"We dedicate this day to him and his mum and also to his family. He's a champion."

In taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, West Indies secured a first series win over England since 2009 and a first at home against a side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012.

After bowling England out for 132, the hosts reached their target of 14 in only 13 balls.

The final Test in St Lucia starts on 9 February.

"I've been through some tough days but credit to my team-mates - I can't get through it without them," said Holder.

"It's important we rest well then hit the ground running next week."