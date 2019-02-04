England in West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite to captain hosts in place of Jason Holder

Batsman Kraigg Brathwaite has played 56 Tests for West Indies

West Indies have confirmed Kraigg Brathwaite will captain the side in the absence of suspended Jason Holder during the third Test against England.

Regular skipper Holder will serve a one-match ban for his side's slow over-rate during their second-Test victory.

Brathwaite captained West Indies in a series defeat in Bangladesh in November during Holder's absence through injury.

Bowler Keemo Paul, who has two Tests caps, has been called up to replace Holder in the 14-man squad.

Bowler Alzarri Joseph has been included, despite the death of his mother during the second Test in Antigua.

West Indies lead the three-match series 2-0 after crushing victories in the first two Tests.

The final match begins in St Lucia on Saturday.