England in West Indies: Jason Holder ban 'crippling', says Windies president

Jason Holder has scored 229 runs and traken seven wickets in the series so far

Cricket West Indies president Dave Cameron has hit out at the "crippling decision" to ban captain Jason Holder from the third Test against England.

Holder has been given a one-match suspension for his side's slow over-rate during their second-Test victory.

Cameron says the rule "ought to be modified".

"We will of course abide by the ruling, but have to wonder if such punitive action at a pivotal stage of the series is good for cricket," he said.

"What a shame if the series is remembered not for the sparkling play of the reinvigorated West Indies players but for a crippling decision made by a rule that ought to be modified."

West Indies were ruled to have bowled two overs fewer than their target number during the second Test at Antigua.

As it was the second time Holder's West Indies had committed the offence in the past 12 months, having also been found guilty in a Test against Sri Lanka last June, the 27-year-old was given a one-match ban by the International Cricket Council.

Holder has been a central figure in West Indies securing a first series win over England since 2009, and their first over any side other than Bangladesh and Zimbabwe since 2012.

He was named man of the match after making an unbeaten 202 and taking two wickets in the 381-run win in the first Test, a performance which took him to the top of the ICC rankings for Test all-rounders.

Holder claimed 4-32 to help bowl England out for 132 in Antigua on Saturday before West Indies sealed victory with two days to spare.

He missed the second Test in New Zealand in December 2017 after being banned for a slow over-rate offence.

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite will captain West Indies in the third Test which starts in St Lucia on Saturday.