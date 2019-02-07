Scotland, Ireland & Netherlands hold talks on tri-nations T20 competition

Scotland were beaten by Ireland at the Super Sixes stage of last year's World Cup qualifying tournament

Scotland, Ireland and the Netherlands have held initial talks about starting a tri-nations T20 cricket competition.

The three countries are examining the possibility of launching a new league, starting later this year, made up of franchises based in each country.

It would be the first cross-border competition of its kind in cricket.

A Cricket Scotland spokesman confirmed they had been approached "by a number of third parties" interested in working on the venture.

"While a number of models have been considered, and stakeholders within the game consulted, we are currently exploring the opportunity of a tri-nation league," Cricket Scotland said.

"As part of this process we are undertaking a due diligence investigation on a proposal to deliver such a competition, and will provide an update on this process in due course should it prove viable."

The three countries will take part - along with hosts Oman - in a Twenty20 quadrangular series later in February.