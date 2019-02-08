Steven Patterson: Yorkshire appoint bowler as captain on full-time basis

Steven Patterson has taken 372 wickets in 140 first-class matches

Yorkshire bowler Steve Patterson has been appointed as captain on a full-time basis across all three formats.

The 35-year-old seamer was initially the one-day skipper, but took over in mid-June until the end of last season after Gary Ballance was given time off.

Patterson was one of five players to captain Yorkshire in 2018 - just the fourth time the county had had so many.

"He did fantastically well both on and off the field," director of cricket Martyn Moxon told the club website.

"He's relishing the role and has got his feet under the table now. It's an easy decision for him to continue as club captain for the foreseeable future.

"When you're under pressure and a couple of decisions go against you, you need that calm head to calm everyone down and not panic. Steve's very good at that."

Patterson added: "It was my dream to play for Yorkshire, so to go and play for and then captain Yorkshire, means everything to me."