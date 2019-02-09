T20 Internationals: Ireland beaten in opening warm-up game in Oman

George Dockrell top-scored for Ireland in their first tour game in Oman

Ireland went down to a four-wicket defeat on Saturday in the first of two T20 warm-up games against an Oman Development XI.

It was Paul Stirling's first match as the Irish T20 captain but he was out for eight as the tourist slumped to 47-6 at the 10-over mark.

George Dockrell's unbeaten 26 helped Ireland to 112-8 from their 20 overs.

Suraj Kumar's unbeaten 56 off 41 balls laid the foundation for the host as they reached 116-6 in just 15.2 overs.

Harry Tector made his senior Ireland debut although he only managed three runs before being dismissed.

The sides meet again on Sunday at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground before Ireland face Oman, Scotland and the Netherlands in T20 Internationals next week.

"It was a tough start but it was just nice to get out on to the cricket field and get the team together after four months of being away - and that's how it panned out as well," said Stirling.

"We can only really improve from what happened today. We need to get out there again and show what we're capable of on Sunday.

"With the batting, I think it is just a case of being indoors for the winter. We were hitting a lot of the fielders, and the ones we did manage to hit well went to boundary fielders and were caught.

"So we need some tidying up on that and to work hard in the nets to make sure that we're not just going through the motions.

"So, again, it will be good for us to play another game on Sunday and hopefully come out the other side to give us the confidence going into next Wednesday."

Ireland squads

Oman Quadrangular - T20 Tournament Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - T20 Squad

Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, James Shannon, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - ODI Squad

William Porterfield (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, Peter Chase, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker.

Afghanistan series - Test Squad

William Porterfield (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, James Cameron-Dow, George Dockrell, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Tim Murtagh, Kevin O'Brien, Stuart Poynter, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Lorcan Tucker.

Quadrangular tournament in Oman 9 February: Ireland v Oman Development XI T20 10 February: Ireland v Oman Development XI T20 13 February: Ireland v Oman T20 International 15 February: Ireland v Scotland T20 International 17 February: Ireland v Netherlands T20 International