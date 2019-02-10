New Zealand v India: Black Caps take series 2-1 after thriller in Hamilton

The Black Caps ended India's run of 10 Twenty20 international series without a defeat.

Third Twenty20 international, Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand 212-4 (20 overs): Munro 72, Seifert 43, De Grandhomme 30 India 208-6 (20 overs): Shankar 43, Rohit 38 New Zealand won by four runs Scorecard

New Zealand beat India by four runs in a thrilling Twenty20 international in Hamilton to take the series 2-1.

The Black Caps made 212 for four, with Colin Munro top-scoring for the hosts with 72 off 40 balls.

India needed 16 from the final over but New Zealand seamer Tim Southee restricted them to just four from the first five balls to effectively seal victory for the hosts.

The result ended India's run of 10 T20 series without defeat.

Dinesh Karthik refused a single off the third ball of the final over which would have put Krunal Pandya on strike, leaving India needing 13 from three.

He could only manage a single off the next delivery and Pandya then could not hit a six to give India a chance of a tie.

A wide and Karthik six off the final ball brought the final score closer but by then India's hopes were gone.

Vijay Shankar top-scored for the visitors with 43 off 28 balls.