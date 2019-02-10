England in West Indies: Mark Wood says 5-41 is better than taking Ashes-winning wicket

Mark Wood was playing in his first Test since May 2018 at Lord's

England bowler Mark Wood says claiming his first Test five-wicket haul against West Indies trumped taking the wicket that won the Ashes in 2015.

Wood took 5-41 to help England to a 142-run lead over West Indies on the second day of the final Test.

The 29-year-old dismissed Nathan Lyon at Trent Bridge four years ago to ensure England beat Australia and regained the Ashes.

"I felt like an England cricketer today for the first time," Wood said.

Wood, playing in his first Test match since May 2018, regularly bowled more than 90mph in a hostile spell.

He claimed two wickets in two balls in his first over and bowled Shannon Gabriel to wrap up West Indies' innings on 154.

Wood has struggled for fitness and consistency since making his Test debut, and the match in St Lucia is just his 51st first-class appearance.

"There have been dark days and plenty of self-doubt but I felt like I belonged," Wood told the Test Match Special podcast.

"I managed to take the Ashes-winning wicket but I think today trumped that.

"I have got to back it up now and that is a sign of a true fast bowler."

England have already lost the three-match series - having been defeated in the first two Tests - but produced their best bowling and fielding performance of the series on Sunday.

Wood was a late call-up to the squad, replacing the injured Olly Stone, and did not play in the previous two Tests.

He has lengthened his run-up since making his Test debut in 2015, which has allowed him to bowl with extra pace.

"There have been times where I wondered whether I would play for England in Test cricket again," Wood added.

"I am pleased I have shown people at least for one day that I can be a proper England cricketer."