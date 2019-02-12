Hampshire CCC: Jimmy Adams and Alfonso Thomas named assistant coaches

Alfonso Thomas retired from playing at the end of the 2015 season

Former captain Jimmy Adams and ex-Somerset bowler Alfonso Thomas have joined Hampshire as assistant coaches.

Adams, 38, retired from playing at the end of last season after 16 years with the south coast club and will focus on working with the second XI.

Thomas, 42, has coached several sides since retiring in 2015 and is to work with Hampshire's bowlers.

The pair join first-team manager Adrian Birrell, who replaced Craig White in December, at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire open their 2019 County Championship campaign with a home fixture against Essex, starting on 5 April.