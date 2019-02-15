Glamorgan Cricket: Spinner Andrew Salter signs deal extension

Andrew Salter took a wicket with his very first career ball in the County Championship when he had Leicestershire's Shiv Thakor caught behind

Glamorgan have handed spin-bowling all-rounder Andrew Salter a two-year contract extension.

Salter, 25, will now be at the club until at least 2021, after making his debut in 2012.

"Andrew's played quite a lot of cricket for the club in all formats, but we see him as a guy with a huge improvement to give," said director of cricket Mark Wallace.

"It's a good time to push on and turn into that senior all-rounder we want."

"He's a dynamic player and we're delighted to have him for the foreseeable future," he continued.

Pembrokeshire-born Salter has a Championship career-best of 88 with the bat, while his best bowling figures of 4-80 came in 2018 against Warwickshire.

He featured in all Glamorgan's limited-overs games in 2018, but lost his place to Kieran Bull in the closing month of the Championship.

"Kieran's come in and done well, so I think that'll give Andrew that extra edge with that competitive spirit between them," Wallace told BBC Sport Wales.

"Spin bowling is a tough art in this country and you've got to get the overs under your belt. It's (about) consistency from Andrew now he's got the experience."

Salter has been playing club cricket and training in New Zealand during the UK winter.

Meanwhile seam bowlers Timm van der Gugten and Ruaidhri Smith are playing in an international T20 tournament in Oman for Netherlands and Scotland respectively.

Glamorgan open their Championship campaign against Gloucestershire in Cardiff on 11 April, after a friendly against Cardiff MCCU and a training camp in the Spanish resort of La Manga, including practice matches against Gloucestershire.