T20 Quadrangular Series: Coetzer's 74 helps Scotland beat Ireland by six wickets

Kyle Coetzer's crucial knock of 74 included four sixes and nine fours

T20 Quadrangular Series, Al Amerat, Oman Ireland 180-7: O'Brien 65, Stirling 56; Watt 3-26 Scotland 181-4: Coetzer 74, Munsey 50; Getkate 2-15 Scotland win by six wickets Scorecard

Kyle Coetzer's 74 helped Scotland beat Ireland by six wickets in Friday's Quadrangular T20 Series game in Oman.

Kevin O'Brien [65] and Paul Stirling [56] put on 115 for the first Irish wicket but after Mark Watt removed both, the innings lost momentum.

Chasing 180-7, skipper Coetzer and George Munsey [50] produced a 109 opening partnership in 8.4 overs.

After their departures, the Scots survived a mini wobble to win with nine balls to spare.

Coetzer's dismissal by Boyd Rankin was quickly followed by the departures of Richard Berrington and Matthew Cross to Shane Getkate, to leave the Scots 144-4.

However, Calum MacLeod steadied the innings with an unbeaten 35 - which including a closing six - while Craig Wallace finished 19 not out.

Ireland looked on course for a big total as powerful hitting from the openers saw them reach 115-0 in 11.3 overs with O'Brien striking four sixes and nine fours.

The partnership was Ireland's biggest in the T20 format but ultimately didn't prove enough as wickets tumbled during the remainder of the innings.

With Watt also sending Stirling and number three batsman Andrew Balbirnie back to the pavilion, the next biggest partnership in the Ireland innings was a paltry 19 as they slumped from 125-1 to 171-7.

Watt finished with figures of 3-26 as he produced arguably as crucial a contribution to Scotland's win as his skipper.

Munsey brought up his 50 in only 26 balls before being dismissed by Getkate while Coetzer struck his 74 from just 38 deliveries.

Friday's result leaves both teams with one win from their opening two games with Ireland having defeated hosts Oman on Wednesday, while Scotland lost to the Netherlands the same day.