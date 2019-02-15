Adam Milne: Kent re-sign New Zealand bowler for T20 Blast

Adam Milne holds Kent's best T20 bowling figures, taking 5-11 against Somerset at Taunton in 2017

Kent have re-signed New Zealand fast bowler Adam Milne for 2019's T20 Blast campaign, for a third straight year.

The 26-year-old took 13 wickets in the competition last year, at a strike-rate of 19.15 and economy rate of 7.16.

"I'm delighted to come back to Kent, a team of talented players, hungry for success," he told the club website.

"Last year we came close to reaching T20 Finals Day and there is a real belief in this squad that we can challenge again this season."

Kent's director of cricket Paul Downton added: "Adam is an outstanding T20 bowler with the ability to take early wickets in the power play and to bowl vital overs at the death. He is a match-winner."