Kusal Perera: Sri Lanka claim one-wicket win in South Africa after record last-wicket stand

First Test, Kingsmead, South Africa (day four of five)
South Africa 235 (De Kock 80, Fernando 4-68) & 259 (Du Plessis 90, De Kock 55, Embuldeniya 5-66)
Sri Lanka 191 (Perera 51, Steyn 4-48) & 304 (Perera 153*, De Silva 48, Maharaj 3-71)
Sri Lanka won by one wicket
Kusal Perera's career-best 153 not out led Sri Lanka to a stunning one-wicket win over South Africa in the first Test at Kingsmead.

Perera and Vishwa Fernando (6) put on 78 - a record for the highest last-wicket stand in a successful Test run chase - to seal an unlikely victory.

The previous highest last-wicket stand to win a Test was 57 by Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed against Australia in Karachi in 1994.

Sri Lanka lead the two-Test series 1-0.

Victory had looked unlikely after the ninth wicket fell on 226, with the tourists chasing a target of 304.

Perera was on 86 when Fernando came out to bat and managed to successfully keep the strike, with his partner only facing 27 balls during a 96-ball partnership.

His 153 came in 200 balls and included 12 fours and five sixes.

"It was a superman effort," said South Africa captain Faf Du Plessis. "He (Perera) deserves all the accolades."

It was only Sri Lanka's second win in 14 Tests in South Africa.

