Big Bash: Melbourne Renegades beat Melbourne Stars to win title

Big Bash final, Marvel Stadium, Melbourne Melbourne Renegades 145-5 (Cooper 43, Christian 38, Zampa 2-21) Melbourne Stars 132-7 (Dunk 57, Tremain 2-21) Renegades win by 13 runs Scorecard

Melbourne Renegades produced a stunning fightback to beat Melbourne Stars by 13 runs and win the 2018-19 Big Bash.

The Renegades made 145-5 from their 20 overs, with Tom Cooper hitting 43 not out and Dan Christian an unbeaten 38.

The Stars reached 93-0 in the 13th over in reply - but the loss of Marcus Stoinis for 39 sparked a collapse of seven wickets for 19 runs in 29 balls.

They needed 28 from the final over but the Renegades held firm to win the competition for the first time.

Christian (2-33), Cameron Boyce (2-30) and Chris Tremain (2-21) all took two wickets each for the Renegades with England bowler Harry Guerney finishing with economical figures of 1-20 from four overs.

The Stars needed just 53 runs from 42 balls with openers Stoinis and Ben Dunk (57) at the crease but both were dismissed by leg-spinner Boyce.

Peter Handscomb failed to score, while fellow Australia internationals Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson, plus West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, all fell cheaply as the Stars' hopes of a first title disappeared.

The Renegades had been reduced to 65-5 in the 11th over of their innings before a brilliant unbeaten partnership of 80 between Christian and Cooper dragged the hosts to a defendable total.

The stand came from 58 balls and included 29 runs from the final two overs.