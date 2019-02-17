T20 Quadrangular Series: Poynter's final-ball six earns Ireland win over Dutch

Wicket-keeper batsman Poynter faced only four balls but was Ireland's hero

T20 Quadrangular Series, Al Amerat, Oman Netherlands 182-9: Visee 78, O'Dowd 38; Thompson 4-18, Rankin 2-27 Ireland 183-9: Balbirnie 83, O'Brien 46; van Meekeren 4-38, Klaassen 3-31 Ireland win by one wicket Scorecard

Stuart Poynter struck a final-ball six to earn Ireland a dramatic one-wicket win over the Netherlands in the Quadrangular T20 Series in Oman.

The Dutch remain ahead of Ireland in the standings on run rate although Scotland can clinch the tournament by beating Oman later on Sunday.

The Netherlands could only post 182-9 despite an opening 116 stand as Tobias Visee hit 78.

Andrew Balbirnie struck 83 and Kevin O'Brien 45 before Poynter's heroics.

Going into the final over, Ireland needed 12 to win with three wickets in hand.

However, Joshua Little and Boyd Rankin were then dismissed leaving Poytner on strike with six needed off the last two balls.

Poynter failed to score off the fifth ball but then launched Paul van Meekeren's final delivery of the match over mid-wicket for six with an almighty pull shot.

More to follow.