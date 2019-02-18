England women in India: Captain Heather Knight guides England home in warm-up

England's Heather Knight
Captain Heather Knight hit an unbeaten half century to seal victory

Captain Heather Knight steered England to victory in their final warm-up match before their one-day international series against India.

Chasing 155 to win, Knight's 64 not out ushered England to a two-wicket victory over an Indian Board President's XI in Mumbai.

England face India in the first ODI in Mumbai on Friday.

Knight's side play three one-day internationals and three T20s against India before a tour of Sri Lanka.

England currently sit seventh in the ICC Women's Championship standings, which will decide which countries gain direct qualification for the 2021 World Cup.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC