T20 series: Ireland face familiar opponents Afghanistan

Paul Stirling led Ireland to victory against Oman in his first competitive game as the new T20 captain last week

Skipper Paul Stirling wants Ireland to "play the ball, not the man" in their Twenty20 series against Afghanistan.

Overfamiliarity is likely to be a factor when the Irish play the Afghans in the next five weeks, across all three formats of the game in India.

"We have played them a lot over the last few years. We know what to expect and hopefully we can go out with a positive mindset," Stirling said.

The first T20 game takes place on Thursday in Dehradun at 13:00 GMT.

Afghan bowler Rashid Khan appeals for Kevin O'Brien's dismissal in an ODI in Stormont last August

Stirling has identified Afghan bowler Rashid Khan as the man Ireland have to stop.

"He has been the main difference between the two sides in the recent past," said the 28-year-old batsman.

"Whenever he performs well for them, or we don't play him particularly well, I think that really is a big advantage for Afghanistan, so he'll definitely be one of the bowlers we will be trying to negate.

"I think Afghanistan have gone better in the T20 stuff of late, though we know what they bring. They have very good spinners and a batting line-up that really comes hard against us.

"I think if we play the ball and not the player in this competition then we will go a lot better."

Afghanistan v Ireland series (in India) 21 February 1st T20 International 23 February 2nd T20 International 24 February 3rd T20 International 28 February 1st ODI 2 March 2nd ODI 5 March 3rd ODI 8 March 4th ODI 10 March 5th ODI 15-19 March Test match

Stirling and Ireland team-mate Kevin O'Brien played for Kandahar Knights in the inaugural Afghanistan Premier League last autumn.

That experience gave the Ireland captain an insight into the strength in depth of the cricket nation.

"It was good to get a feeling for who was behind the first 11 - in the Test squad and T20.

"They have picked a few people who haven't played as many games, so [being involved in the APL] certainly helped from that point of view.

"But I think with the mainstay of the Afghanistan team we already know what they're capable of and I think it is about trying to counteract that."