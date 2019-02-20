Northamptonshire CCC announce £287,212 profit after tax

Wantage Road also hosted two pop concerts in 2018 as well as first-class cricket

Northamptonshire remain on course to be debt free by 2020 after announcing profits of £287,212 after tax in their latest financial results.

They were down slightly in the year ending 30 September 2018 from their profit of £329,483 the previous year.

The club are set to repay a £923,000 loan from Northamptonshire County Council in 2019-20.

Northants finished second from bottom in County Championship Division Two in an injury-disrupted season in 2018.

As well as cricket, concerts featuring Little Mix, Craig David and Rita Ora were also hosted at Wantage Road last year, attended by 35,000.

"I'm pleased with the efforts of everyone to continue to meet the financial targets set," chief executive Ray Payne said.

"Despite the challenges, we've remained committed to developing cricket within the county and working closely with our neighbouring minor counties to develop young players and attract more spectators to games."